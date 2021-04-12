The Orlando Magic will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 17-36 overall and 10-18 at home, while San Antonio is 25-26 overall and 13-9 on the road. The Spurs won the first meeting of the season on March 12, 104-77.

San Antonio is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.

Magic vs. Spurs spread: Magic +5.5

Magic vs. Spurs over-under: 219 points

Magic vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio -200, Orlando +175



What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic were crushed by the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, 124-87. Orlando went down 57-38 by halftime. The Magic have lost 13 of 17 games since the All-Star break. They are currently on a five-game losing streak.

Orlando was outrebounded 56-37 in Sunday's loss. The Magic shot 37.2 percent from the field. Mo Bamba scored a career-high 21 points. Chuma Okeke (hip) and Karim Mane (hamstring) missed Sunday's game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio edged the Dallas Mavericks 119-117 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward DeMar DeRozan with 0:01 left to play. DeRozan had 33 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. Dejounte Murray finished with 25 points and five assists along with five rebounds. It was just the seventh win in 19 games for the Spurs since the All-Star break.

San Antonio snapped a five-game losing streak with the win over Dallas. DeRozan has eight games of 30-plus points this season. Trey Lyles (ankle) and Gorgui Dieng (shoulder) missed Sunday's game.

How to make Magic vs. Spurs picks

