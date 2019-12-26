Spurs vs. Mavericks odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 19-10 overall and 8-7 at home, while San Antonio is 12-17 overall and 4-9 on the road. The Spurs have won five of their past eight games. The Mavericks have lost four of their past seven. The Mavs won the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 18, 117-110. Dallas is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Mavericks vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Dallas fell 110-107 to Toronto on Sunday. The Mavericks were up 86-63 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't seal the deal. The Mavs led by as many as 30 points in the third but the Raptors mounted their biggest comeback in franchise history to capture the win.

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Dallas has been without Luka Doncic for the last four games because of an ankle injury. The Mavericks have split those four matchups. He's listed as questionable for Thursday.

Meanwhile, everything went San Antonio's way against Memphis on Monday as the Spurs made off with a 145-115 victory. LaMarcus Aldridge had a stellar game for San Antonio, as he had 40 points and five assists along with nine boards and three blocks. It was his fourth game over 30 points so far this season.

San Antonio shot 67.4 percent from the floor -- the highest in any NBA game this season -- and 62.5 percent from beyond the arc while posting season-high totals in points and assists (36).

So who wins Spurs vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavs vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.