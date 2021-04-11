The San Antonio Spurs will visit the Dallas Mavericks for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on Sunday night at American Airlines Arena. The two Texas rivals have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings but the Mavericks have won and covered two of the last three matchups. Dallas enters Sunday at 29-22 overall and 26-25 against the spread, while San Antonio is 24-26 on the season and 26-24 against the number.

Dallas is favored by six-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Spurs:

Mavericks vs. Spurs spread: Mavericks -6

Mavericks vs. Spurs over-under: 220.5 points

Mavericks vs. Spurs money line: Dallas -250, San Antonio +210

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas started the season 9-14 but have since gone on to win 20 of its last 28 games behind impressive performances from guard Luka Doncic. The 22-year-old is averaging 28.5 points, 8.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game this year with nine triple-doubles. After making just five of his first 31 attempts from the 3-point line, Doncic is now shooting 37 percent from distance.

With Doncic running the point, the Mavericks only turn the ball over 12.1 times per game, which is the third-lowest mark in the NBA. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis is shooting a career-best 47.7 percent from the floor and averaging 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Look for Doncic and Porzingis to run a lot of two-man game against a Spurs defense without much size outside of Jakob Poeltl.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs are coming off another difficult loss to the Nuggets on Friday to extend their losing streak to five games. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and 12 assists in the loss, while Derrick White finished with 25 points. However, Nikola Jokic proved to be too much to handle, with the MVP candidate scoring a game-high 26 points while dishing out 14 assists and grabbing 13 rebounds.

San Antonio's defense forced 18 turnovers in the loss but were undone by the Nuggets shooting 14-of-27 from the 3-point line. The Spurs were dominated on the glass (51-30) in a 114-105 loss to the Mavericks last month so they'll need to get their 3-point defense and their rebounding cleaned up if they're finally going to put an end to this losing streak and keep themselves in contention for a playoff spot.

