Spurs vs. Mavericks odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 54-42 run

The San Antonio Spurs continue their fight for a playoff berth Tuesday when they meet the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center at 8 p.m. ET. San Antonio (38-29) currently holds the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoff race, a half-game ahead of the Utah Jazz. The Spurs have won five straight to help compensate for a disastrous 1-7 road trip that nearly caused them to fall out of playoff contention, while the Mavericks have lost five straight and 10 of 11 since they shifted their focus to the future and traded several key players for Kristaps Porzingis. San Antonio is a five-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 217.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Mavericks odds. Before you lock in your Spurs vs. Mavericks picks, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 22 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 240-187 record on all top-rated picks, returning almost $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 22 on a strong 54-42 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has zeroed in on Spurs vs. Mavericks. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also has a strong against the spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Spurs are motivated to continue their late-season surge in an effort to avoid missing the postseason for the first time in 22 years. They appeared headed toward comfortably earning a berth before a disastrous road trip that was marked by injuries, poor play and tough opponents.

They returned home and broke out of their funk just in time, but still have work to do with 15 games remaining in the regular season. However, the Spurs are trending in the right direction and are coming off one of their best performances in recent memory in a 121-114 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

But just because San Antonio comes in hot doesn't mean it is assured of covering the Spurs vs. Mavericks spread Tuesday.

The model also knows that Dallas has covered five of the past six games in this series and is on a 19-9 run against the spread on its home floor. For much of the season, the Mavs looked like one of the NBA's more improved teams, bolstered by the addition of Rookie of the Year front-runner Luka Doncic. But the franchise's brass decided to look toward the future when it traded the four starters surrounding Doncic for Porzingis, the versatile 7-foot-3 forward who was an emerging star with the New York Knicks before an ACL injury delayed his career.

Even so, Dallas appears to be adjusting to its new nucleus and is coming off one of its best performances since the trade. The Mavericks overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Houston Rockets and had a chance to win on the final possession. But rookie Jalen Brunson had his shot blocked by Chris Paul and Houston escaped with a 94-93 victory. Doncic suffered a slight knee sprain late in the game and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game.

Who wins Mavericks vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavs vs. Spurs spread you should be all over Tuesday, all from the model that's up nearly $4,000 on NBA picks this season.