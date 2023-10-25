Victor Wembanyama will make his regular-season debut on Wednesday as the San Antonio Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of both teams in the 2023-24 NBA season. Wembanyama, the Frenchman who was the No. 1 overall pick, is touted as a generational prospect and will get to face one of the league's very best from day one in Luka Doncic, who is a four-time All-NBA first-team selection and also had a decorated career in Europe before joining the NBA.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The Mavs finished 11th in the West with a 38-44 record last season, while San Antonio was last at 22-60.

What to know about the Spurs

San Antonio struggled on both ends of the court last season, ranking 29th in offensive rating and 30th in defensive rating. The team played at a fast pace, leading the NBA in that stat in addition to field goal attempts, but it was just 25th in field goal percentage. One of the few strengths of the team was its ball movement as San Antonio ranked fifth in the NBA in assists at 27.2 per game.

Wembanyama has some talent around him in Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. The former averaged 22 points per game last season to lead San Antonio, to go along with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists. The latter put up 18.5 PPG and knocked down nearly 39% of his 3P attempts. However, the Spurs will be without veteran guard Devonte' Graham who is serving a league suspension.

What to know about the Mavericks

Dallas greatly underperformed last season as it missed out on both the playoffs and play-in tournament after advancing to the Western Conference Finals the previous season. The in-season trade for Kyrie Irving didn't have the results the team hoped for as the Mavs went just 10-18 after acquiring the eight-time All-Star.

The Mavs don't have many questions offensively, as they ranked sixth in offensive rating last year, but they were just 24th in defensive rating. The team is hoping former Celtics forward Grant Williams provides a boost on that end, and Dallas also added veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry. They could be relied on a bit more than expected on Wednesday as Doncic (calf) is questionable to suit up.

