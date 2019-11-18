Spurs vs. Mavericks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from proven computer

Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 7-5 overall and 3-3 at home, while San Antonio is 5-8 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Spurs have lost four in a row. The Mavericks have lost two of their past three games. Dallas is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Spurs vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Dallas was able to deliver a solid win over Toronto on Saturday, 110-102. Luka Doncic posted a double-double on 26 points and 15 rebounds in addition to seven dimes. He had career highs in free throws with 15 and free throw attempts with 19. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and tied a career high with 15 rebounds.

Doncic leads Dallas with 28.5 points per game and 9.1 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 121-116 to Portland. LaMarcus Aldridge dropped a double-double on 30 points and a season-high 13 boards. San Antonio has now lost eight of its last 10 games. The Spurs are on their first five-game losing streak since the 2010-11 season.

