Spurs vs. Mavericks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

A couple of Texas teams will go head-to-head on Tuesday night when the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs. The teams are in two very different positions as the postseason draws closer, as the Spurs as in the thick of the playoff picture, and the Mavs appear headed to land in the lottery.

The meeting between the two teams is the third of four on the 2018-19 season, as the Spurs won each of the first two meetings. They'll face off against each other once more in April as well.

How to watch Spurs at Mavericks

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Tuesday, March 12 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

GameTracker Odds: Spurs -4.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Spurs: At this point in the season, it's all about playoff positioning for the Spurs. The main goal is holding onto a playoff spot (they sit at seventh in the West entering Tuesday night) and getting the best positioning possible. A game against a lottery-bound Mavericks team is a game that the Spurs basically have to have, and it is safe to say that head coach Gregg Popovich won't be happy if they walk away without a win.

Mavericks: The Mavericks sit at 14th in the West entering Tuesday night, and are 10 games out of the final spot, thus they have an eye on the offseason - and next season at this point, when Kristaps Porzingis will join rookie sensation Luka Doncic in what owner Mark Cuban hopes is the team's duo of the future.

Game prediction, pick

The line likes the visiting Spurs in this one, and that seems like the logical pick, considering the fact that the Spurs have more to play for at this point in the season that the Mavericks do. Plus, the Spurs are just playing better basketball at this point in the season, as they have won five straight games, while Dallas has lost five in a row, and 10 of 11.