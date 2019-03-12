Spurs vs. Mavericks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
Two teams from Texas are set to go at it
A couple of Texas teams will go head-to-head on Tuesday night when the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs. The teams are in two very different positions as the postseason draws closer, as the Spurs as in the thick of the playoff picture, and the Mavs appear headed to land in the lottery.
The meeting between the two teams is the third of four on the 2018-19 season, as the Spurs won each of the first two meetings. They'll face off against each other once more in April as well.
How to watch Spurs at Mavericks
- Date: Tuesday, March 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Spurs -4.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
So what are the optimal NBA DFS tournament lineups for tonight? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on NBA DFS.
Storylines
Spurs: At this point in the season, it's all about playoff positioning for the Spurs. The main goal is holding onto a playoff spot (they sit at seventh in the West entering Tuesday night) and getting the best positioning possible. A game against a lottery-bound Mavericks team is a game that the Spurs basically have to have, and it is safe to say that head coach Gregg Popovich won't be happy if they walk away without a win.
Mavericks: The Mavericks sit at 14th in the West entering Tuesday night, and are 10 games out of the final spot, thus they have an eye on the offseason - and next season at this point, when Kristaps Porzingis will join rookie sensation Luka Doncic in what owner Mark Cuban hopes is the team's duo of the future.
Game prediction, pick
The line likes the visiting Spurs in this one, and that seems like the logical pick, considering the fact that the Spurs have more to play for at this point in the season that the Mavericks do. Plus, the Spurs are just playing better basketball at this point in the season, as they have won five straight games, while Dallas has lost five in a row, and 10 of 11.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for Mar. 12
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Barkley: KD, Kyrie not 'tough enough'
Barkley questioned the mental fortitude of the two NBA superstars
-
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Nuggets vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times
-
Is 'flipping the switch' a choice?
Regular-season motivation can be tricky, so does it matter when title contenders lose games...
-
Was Westbrook right to threaten fans?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell break down Westbrook's viral and vulgar spat with heckling Jazz...
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Mar. 12
SportsLine NBA expert Adam Thompson is going big with his top three-way NBA parlay