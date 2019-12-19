Spurs vs. Nets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ San Antonio

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-12; San Antonio 10-16

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per matchup in their matchup on Thursday. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center after a few days off. Brooklyn will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.

San Antonio needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 109-107. They were up 72-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Brooklyn ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They won 108-101 over the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooklyn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 31 points and seven assists, and SF Joe Harris, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six boards.

San Antonio ended up a good deal behind Brooklyn when they played when the two teams previously met in February, losing 101-85. Maybe the Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last eight games against Brooklyn.