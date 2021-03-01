Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ San Antonio

Current Records: Brooklyn 22-13; San Antonio 17-12

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET March 1 at AT&T Center. If the contest is anything like Brooklyn's 139-120 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Spurs sidestepped the New Orleans Pelicans for a 117-114 victory. San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the game between the Nets and the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 115-98 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard James Harden, who had 29 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 17-12 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 22-13. Allowing an average of 116.26 points per game, Brooklyn hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.