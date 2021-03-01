Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ San Antonio
Current Records: Brooklyn 22-13; San Antonio 17-12
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 p.m. ET March 1 at AT&T Center. If the contest is anything like Brooklyn's 139-120 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Spurs sidestepped the New Orleans Pelicans for a 117-114 victory. San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, the game between the Nets and the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 115-98 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard James Harden, who had 29 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
San Antonio's victory lifted them to 17-12 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 22-13. Allowing an average of 116.26 points per game, Brooklyn hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 06, 2020 - Brooklyn 139 vs. San Antonio 120
- Dec 19, 2019 - San Antonio 118 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. San Antonio 85
- Jan 31, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 17, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 26, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 23, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Dec 10, 2016 - San Antonio 130 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 11, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Oct 30, 2015 - San Antonio 102 vs. Brooklyn 75