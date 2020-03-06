Spurs vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 27-34 overall and 16-14 at home, while San Antonio is 26-34 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Nets occupy the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Spurs, meanwhile, are four games behind the final spot in the West. Brooklyn is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Nets vs. Spurs odds, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Spurs spread: Nets -3.5

Nets vs. Spurs over-under: 223.5 points

Nets vs. Spurs money line: Brooklyn -154, San Antonio +122

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn suffered a humiliating defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, losing 118-79. It was Brooklyn's sixth loss in its last eight games. Taurean Waller-Prince (15 points), Caris LeVert (14 points), Chris Chiozza (14 points), and Joe Harris (13 points) were the top scorers for the Nets. Brooklyn shot 33.3 percent from the field and hit only seven of 42 three-point attempts. It was the Nets' worst home defeat since they moved from New Jersey in 2012.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, 104-103. San Antonio has won only six of its last 17 games. The Spurs rode a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-19 deficit. Dejounte Murray had 21 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

In addition, San Antonio has dominated the Nets over the years. In fact, the Spurs are 8-1 in their last nine meetings against the Nets. However, the Spurs are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games overall.

