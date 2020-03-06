Spurs vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Spurs and Nets.
The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 27-34 overall and 16-14 at home, while San Antonio is 26-34 overall and 11-20 on the road. The Nets occupy the seventh playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Spurs, meanwhile, are four games behind the final spot in the West. Brooklyn is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Nets vs. Spurs odds, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Nets:
- Nets vs. Spurs spread: Nets -3.5
- Nets vs. Spurs over-under: 223.5 points
- Nets vs. Spurs money line: Brooklyn -154, San Antonio +122
What you need to know about the Nets
Brooklyn suffered a humiliating defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, losing 118-79. It was Brooklyn's sixth loss in its last eight games. Taurean Waller-Prince (15 points), Caris LeVert (14 points), Chris Chiozza (14 points), and Joe Harris (13 points) were the top scorers for the Nets. Brooklyn shot 33.3 percent from the field and hit only seven of 42 three-point attempts. It was the Nets' worst home defeat since they moved from New Jersey in 2012.
What you need to know about the Spurs
San Antonio escaped with a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, 104-103. San Antonio has won only six of its last 17 games. The Spurs rode a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 36-19 deficit. Dejounte Murray had 21 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
In addition, San Antonio has dominated the Nets over the years. In fact, the Spurs are 8-1 in their last nine meetings against the Nets. However, the Spurs are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games overall.
How to make Nets vs. Spurs picks
The model has simulated Nets vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Spurs vs. Nets? And which side of the spread hits in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
-
