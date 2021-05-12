Less than 24 hours after a road win over the Chicago Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets return to the Barclays Center to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening. The Nets topped the Spurs in their first matchup on March 1, with San Antonio aiming for revenge. The Spurs will also look to build on a dominant result in their most recent outing, as they throttled the Milwaukee Bucks by a 21-point margin.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Nets as three-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233 in the latest Spurs vs. Nets odds.

Spurs vs. Nets spread: Nets -3

Spurs vs. Nets over-under: 233 points

Spurs vs. Nets money line: Nets -150, Spurs +130

SAS: The Spurs are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Spurs can cover



The Spurs are coming off arguably their most impressive performance of the season against the Bucks on Monday. San Antonio scored a franchise-record 87 points in the first half on the way to a lopsided victory, and the Spurs have plenty to play for with playoff positioning at the forefront. DeMar DeRozan leads San Antonio's offense, averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, and the Spurs are No. 2 in the NBA in ball security, committing a turnover on only 11.4 percent of possessions. San Antonio should also be able to take advantage of a Brooklyn defense that is below-average in overall defensive efficiency this season.

Defensively, San Antonio is stout, yielding only 111.5 points per 100 possessions, well above the NBA average. The Spurs are No. 6 in the NBA in free throw rate allowed, and they are a top-10 defense in limiting transition opportunities, giving up only 11.6 fast break points per game.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are the NBA's best offensive team, with league-leading metrics in numerous categories. Brooklyn boasts a 49.2 percent field goal shooting mark, No. 1 in the NBA, and the Nets are also comfortably No. 1 in two-point shooting at 56.4 percent. The Nets are also a top-eight team in both free throw attempts (22.7 per game) and free throw accuracy (80.8 percent), helping to improve their overall efficiency.

Brooklyn has diverse offensive options and the Nets also move the ball well, ranking No. 8 in the NBA in averaging 26.6 assists per game. The entire package leads to 118.6 points per game (No. 2 in the NBA) and more than 1.17 points per possession (No. 1 in the NBA) for the season. Defensively, Brooklyn isn't as sharp, but the Nets do have the ability and proficiency to challenge shots effectively on the perimeter, and the Spurs are a bottom-five team in the NBA in overall shooting efficiency.

