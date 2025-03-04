We've got another exciting interconference contest on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs will host the Brooklyn Nets. San Antonio is 25-34 overall and 14-14 at home, while Brooklyn is 21-39 overall and 12-19 on the road. The Spurs defeated the Nets, 96-87, in Brooklyn on Dec. 27 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The Spurs are favored by 4 points in the latest Nets vs. Spurs odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 227.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Nets spread: Spurs -4

Spurs vs. Nets over/under: 227.5 points

Spurs vs. Nets money line: Spurs -173, Nets +145

BRK: The Nets are 18-10-1 against the spread (ATS) as a road underdog

SA: The Spurs have covered the spread in each of their last three games as a home favorite

Spurs vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Nets can cover

Cam Thomas is off the injury report for the Nets and expected to play in his second game after missing nearly two full months with a hamstring injury. Brooklyn's leading scorer had 16 points over 21 minutes in his return against the Trail Blazers on Friday, and with the Nets ranking second-to-last in scoring at 104.8 points per game, Thomas could provide a significant offensive boost. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 24.3 ppg this season after averaging career-high 22.5 ppg last year.

The Nets have remained competitive thanks to their stout defense as Brooklyn ranks 10th with 111.3 points allowed per game. With Thomas, Cameron Johnson and D'Angelo Russell all off the injury report, the Nets will be healthier than they've been the majority of the season entering this matchup against the Spurs, who are 1-5 over their last six games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs fell just shy of covering their 13-point spread in a 146-132 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the best record in the Western Conference on Sunday, one day after a last-second victory over the Grizzlies. De'Aaron Fox made a 20-foot game-winning jumper with 2.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 128 against Memphis. Fox, along with Devin Vassell, finished with 20 points and Stephon Castle, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had 24 points in the win.

Although the Spurs have struggled lately, the same can be said about the Nets, who enter on a four-game losing streak. Brooklyn is coming off a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on Saturday. Castle had 32 points against the Thunder and has scored at least 22 points in three straight games. He's questionable for Tuesday with a sprained thumb, but if he can play, he'll provide a boost for San Antonio at home. See which team to pick here.

