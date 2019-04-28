Spurs vs. Nuggets Game 7 score: Denver holds off furious San Antonio comeback attempt to advance to second round

The Denver Nuggets are moving on to the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. It wasn't easy, but they held off a furious comeback by the Spurs in the fourth quarter of Game 7 on Saturday night for a 90-86 victory.

Up by 17 points late in the third quarter, it seemed the Nuggets were on their way to a statement victory. But the defensive effort they used to build their lead early in the game started to fade, and the Spurs started to take advantage. With just under a minute to play, they cut the deficit to just two points after a Bryn Forbes dunk.

But on the next possession, Jamal Murray hit an outrageous floater to put the Nuggets up by four, and they held on from there. Nikola Jokic finished with another triple-double, putting up 21 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, while Murray added 23 points. The Nuggets will now face the Portland Trail Blazers in round two.

Here's everything you need to know about the series between the Nuggets and Spurs.

