Through 3 Quarters

We've seen some fireworks three quarters in as the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets have combined for 190 points. It's looking more and more like San Antonio's high-powered offense is just too much for Denver as the Spurs lead 100-90.

Shooting guard Derrick White has led the way so far for San Antonio, as he has 19 points along with five boards and two blocks. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jakob Poeltl's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Denver has been led by power forward Aaron Gordon, who so far has 23 points in addition to four rebounds.

Denver has lost 90% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Denver @ San Antonio

Current Records: Denver 12-12; San Antonio 8-15

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since January 29th, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. San Antonio has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Denver at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at AT&T Center. The Spurs are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

The contest between San Antonio and the New York Knicks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with San Antonio falling 121-109. San Antonio's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Derrick White, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 120-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The team accrued 64 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. The Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 39 points, 11 dimes, and 11 boards. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds. Jokic's points were the most he has had all season.

The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting in October as they fell 102-96 to Denver. Maybe San Antonio will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.62

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio and Denver both have 14 wins in their last 28 games.

Injury Report for San Antonio

Keldon Johnson: Out (Ankle)

Zach Collins: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Denver