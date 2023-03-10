Who's Playing

Denver @ San Antonio

Current Records: Denver 46-19; San Antonio 16-49

What to Know

This Friday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.32 points per matchup. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 142-110 bruising that the Spurs suffered against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. San Antonio was down 108-87 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of small forward Keldon Johnson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Denver has to be aching after a bruising 117-96 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. This contest was a close 52-51 at the break, but unfortunately for Denver it sure didn't stay that way. Center Nikola Jokic (18 points) and power forward Aaron Gordon (17 points) were the top scorers for Denver. That makes it 15 consecutive games in which Nikola Jokic has had at least 11 rebounds.

The Spurs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.33

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 12-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won 17 out of their last 33 games against San Antonio.