Spurs vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Spurs at Nuggets



Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13



Tuesday, Feb. 13 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado



Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: WatchTNT

WatchTNT Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

The San Antonio Spurs have been shorthanded for much of the season, but they're really limping into the All-Star break. They'll play their final game of the first half of the season on Tuesday night in Denver, and they'll be without Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge, and could be without Danny Green and Tony Parker as well. Plus, it will be the second night of a back-to-back, after the Spurs lost to the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Denver will try to take advantage of those factors as they look to pick up an important win. Currently sitting in seventh place in the jumbled Western Conference standings, the Nuggets are only four games back of the Spurs in third, but are also only 1 1/2 games up on the Jazz in 10th. A short winning or losing streak could send them shooting up, or tumbling down the standings. The Nuggets, though, have been playing good ball as of late, winning four of their last five, including a victory over the Warriors.