Spurs vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Nuggets look to take advantage of shorthanded Spurs
How to watch Spurs at Nuggets
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: WatchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
The San Antonio Spurs have been shorthanded for much of the season, but they're really limping into the All-Star break. They'll play their final game of the first half of the season on Tuesday night in Denver, and they'll be without Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge, and could be without Danny Green and Tony Parker as well. Plus, it will be the second night of a back-to-back, after the Spurs lost to the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Monday.
Denver will try to take advantage of those factors as they look to pick up an important win. Currently sitting in seventh place in the jumbled Western Conference standings, the Nuggets are only four games back of the Spurs in third, but are also only 1 1/2 games up on the Jazz in 10th. A short winning or losing streak could send them shooting up, or tumbling down the standings. The Nuggets, though, have been playing good ball as of late, winning four of their last five, including a victory over the Warriors.
-
Wade wants to stay with Heat 'forever'
Wade was traded back to Miami on deadline day
-
Popovich discusses Black History Month
The Spurs coach says the league must continue to support and bring attention to Black History...
-
How to watch: Cavs vs. Thunder
Cleveland will look for its fourth win in a row
-
Warriors players are coaching themselves
Feeling his players were losing focus recently, Warriors coach Steve Kerr hands off his cl...
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Monday's NBA games
-
Report: Wizards looking at Ty Lawson
The former Nuggets starting point guard is currently in China