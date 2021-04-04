Who's Playing

Indiana @ San Antonio

Current Records: Indiana 21-26; San Antonio 24-22

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET April 3 at AT&T Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Pacers received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 114-97 to the Charlotte Hornets. Small forward Justin Holiday wasn't much of a difference maker for Indiana; Holiday played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks this past Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-129. Despite the defeat, the Spurs got a solid performance out of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 36 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Indiana is now 21-26 while San Antonio sits at 24-22. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.53 on average. But the Spurs come into the game boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.1. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spurs, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last nine games against San Antonio.

Mar 02, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 111

Nov 23, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Indiana 100

Oct 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 96

Jan 21, 2018 - Indiana 94 vs. San Antonio 86

Oct 29, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. San Antonio 94

Mar 01, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Indiana 99

Feb 13, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Indiana 106

Mar 07, 2016 - Indiana 99 vs. San Antonio 91

Dec 21, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Indiana 92

Injury Report for San Antonio

Trey Lyles: Out (Ankle)

Keita Bates-Diop: Out (Hamstring)

Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Wrist)

Drew Eubanks: Out (Illness)

Gorgui Dieng: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Indiana