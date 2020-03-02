Spurs vs. Pacers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Spurs vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ San Antonio
Current Records: Indiana 36-24; San Antonio 25-33
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. The Spurs have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Indiana at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
San Antonio escaped with a win against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw, 114-113. Among those leading the charge for San Antonio was center Trey Lyles, who had 20 points in addition to nine boards.
Speaking of close games: the Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-104 this past Saturday. Indiana relied on the efforts of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 13 rebounds, and nine dimes, and small forward T.J. Warren, who had 30 points and six assists. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.
Their wins bumped San Antonio to 25-33 and Indiana to 36-24. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Antonio and Indiana clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
San Antonio and Indiana both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Nov 23, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Indiana 100
- Oct 24, 2018 - Indiana 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Jan 21, 2018 - Indiana 94 vs. San Antonio 86
- Oct 29, 2017 - Indiana 97 vs. San Antonio 94
- Mar 01, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Indiana 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Mar 07, 2016 - Indiana 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Dec 21, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Indiana 92
