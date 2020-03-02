Spurs vs. Pacers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Indiana @ San Antonio

Current Records: Indiana 36-24; San Antonio 25-33

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. The Spurs have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Indiana at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at AT&T Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

San Antonio escaped with a win against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw, 114-113. Among those leading the charge for San Antonio was center Trey Lyles, who had 20 points in addition to nine boards.

Speaking of close games: the Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-104 this past Saturday. Indiana relied on the efforts of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 13 rebounds, and nine dimes, and small forward T.J. Warren, who had 30 points and six assists. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.

Their wins bumped San Antonio to 25-33 and Indiana to 36-24. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Antonio and Indiana clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

San Antonio and Indiana both have four wins in their last eight games.