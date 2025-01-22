The San Antonio Spurs will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday as part of the NBA Paris Games 2025. Indiana is coming off a 115-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, while San Antonio dropped a 128-107 decision to the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Spurs (19-22), who are fourth in the Southwest Division, are 7-12 on the road this season. The Pacers (24-19), third in the Central Division, are 12-7 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Accor Arena in Paris, France, is set for 2 p.m. ET. San Antonio leads the all-time NBA regular-season series 58-44, and have won three of the past four meetings. The Pacers are 3-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Pacers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5.

Spurs vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -3

Spurs vs. Pacers over/under: 229.5 points

Spurs vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -155, San Antonio +130

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam leads a balanced Indiana offense, featuring seven players averaging double-figure scoring. In 43 games, all starts, Siakam is averaging 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 33.3 minutes of action. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the last three games, including a 26-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist and four-steal performance in a 111-100 win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 16. He scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists in Saturday's win over Philadelphia.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has started all 42 games he has played this season. He is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.5 minutes. He is connecting on 44.4% of his field goals, including 35.5% from 3-point range, and 85.9% from the free throw line. In a 108-96 win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 10, he registered a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists with three steals. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama powers the San Antonio offense. In 36 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, four blocks, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes. He has 18 double-doubles and one triple-double on the year. In a 127-125 win at Sacramento on Dec. 1, he poured in 34 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out 11 assists. He is coming off a 21-point and 10-rebound effort in the loss at Miami on Sunday.

Small forward Harrison Barnes has reached double-digit scoring in seven consecutive games. In a 122-111 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 4, he scored 22 points and added three assists. He scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds in a 112-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 29. In 41 starts, he is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

