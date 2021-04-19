The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 26-30 overall and 9-16 at home, while the Spurs are 27-28 overall and 15-10 on the road. The Pacers won the first meeting of the season on April 3, 139-133 in overtime.

San Antonio is favored by one point in the latest Pacers vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Spurs spread: Pacers +1

Pacers vs. Spurs over-under: 231.5 points

Pacers vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio -115 Indiana -105



What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, 129-117. Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points and eight assists. The Pacers are two games behind the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Indiana was outscored 22-10 to finish the game.

The Pacers have lost three of their past four games. Domantas Sabonis double-doubled on 18 points and 14 rebounds on Sunday. Doug McDermott (ankle) missed Sunday's game and is questionable for this matchup.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs made easy work of the Suns on Saturday in a 111-85 win, handing Phoenix its worst loss of the season. San Antonio raced out to a 64-45 lead at the half. Drew Eubanks posted a double-double on 13 points and 13 boards. The Spurs have a three-game lead for the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

San Antonio avoided a third consecutive loss with the win over Phoenix. DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and Patty Mills were rested on Saturday. Trey Lyles (ankle) is out. He last played on March 24.

