On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs will square off in what could be a pivotal matchup when it comes to the NBA playoff picture. Zion Williamson, Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram lead the way for the Pelicans, while the Spurs will lean on DeMar DeRozan and a plethora of young perimeter options. The Pelicans reported no injuries in advance of tip-off, while the Spurs will be without Bryn Forbes (quad) and Tyler Zeller (knee).

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Pelicans as three-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 238.5 in the latest Pelicans vs. Spurs odds. Before you make any Pelicans vs. Spurs picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, here are several NBA odds and trends for Pelicans vs. Spurs:

Pelicans vs. Spurs spread: Pelicans -3

Pelicans vs. Spurs over-under: 238.5 points

Pelicans vs. Spurs money line: Pelicans -150, Spurs +130

New Orleans: Pelicans are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

San Antonio: Spurs are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans hasn't played particularly well in Orlando, but for the full season, the Pelicans have been dynamic at full strength. In particular, the Pelicans are explosive with Zion Williamson on the floor, posting a 112.6 offensive rating and outscoring opponents by more than five points per 100 possessions. On the whole, New Orleans ranks in the top five in shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding this season, while the Spurs struggle mightily on the defensive end of the floor.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs have benefited from a youth movement in Orlando, resulting in the presence of an explosive offense. DeMar DeRozan, averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, still serves as the team's engine, but San Antonio is scoring 1.17 points per possession in the NBA bubble thanks to an uptick in overall tempo and shooting efficiency.

In addition, the Spurs are the best team in the NBA in avoiding turnovers, with a top-eight mark in creating free throw attempts offensively. Against a struggling Pelicans defense, San Antonio should be able to generate efficient offense.

How to make Pelicans vs. Spurs picks

