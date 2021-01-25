The San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 5-10 overall and 2-3 at home, while the Spurs are 9-8 overall and 6-3 on the road. New Orleans is favored by three-points in the latest Pelicans vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pelicans vs. Spurs spread: Pelicans -3

Pelicans vs. Spurs over-under: 223.5 points

Pelicans vs. Spurs money line: New Orleans -150, San Antonio +130



What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday, 120-110. Eric Bledsoe had 28 points in addition to five boards. Brandon Ingram scored 30 points. The Pelicans have lost three consecutive games and eight of their past nine. New Orleans committed 21 turnovers that led to 20 Minnesota points. The Pelicans shot .382 from the field after the first quarter.

New Orleans is allowing 41.9 points per game in the paint, fourth best in the NBA. Steven Adams and Zion Williamson are totaling a combined 7.1 offensive boards per game, which is the highest average for a duo in the league, The Pelicans have lost four of their past five games vs. the Spurs.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio made easy work of the Washington Wizards on Sunday in a 121-101 victory. Patty Mills scored 21 points. The Spurs have won three of their past five games. San Antonio scored a season-high 73 points in the second half. Dejounte Murray had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season so far.

The Spurs lead the NBA in fewest number of turnovers at 10.3 per game and opponent points off turnovers at 11.6. San Antonio has won 48 of 66 all-time meetings with New Orleans. The Spurs have won 21 of 34 road matchups with the Pelicans.

