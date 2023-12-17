We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Frost Bank Center. San Antonio is 4-20 overall and 2-11 at home, while New Orleans is 15-11 overall and 6-7 on the road. This will be their second head-to-head meeting of the year with the Pelicans capturing a 121-106 victory as 13-point favorites in New Orleans on Dec. 1.

The Pelicans have now won and covered in seven of their last 10 meetings with the Spurs and are 15-10 against the spread this season, while San Antonio is 9-14 against the number. New Orleans is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Pelicans odds and the over/under is 238.5 points.

Spurs vs. Pelicans spread: Spurs +7.5

Spurs vs. Pelicans over/under: 238.5 points

Spurs vs. Pelicans money line: Spurs: +254, Pelicans: -323

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs can finally bid farewell to their 18-game losing streak thanks to their efforts on Friday. They enjoyed a 129-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 36 points while also pulling down six rebounds.

It was an off-shooting night (5-for-13) for rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft still found a way to make an impact. He finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots in the victory. San Antonio had seven players reach double-figures in scoring.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the Pelicans extended their winning streak to three on Friday with a 112-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Pelicans can attribute much of their success to Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds.

Zion Williamson also recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. He also dished out four assists while only turning the ball over once. New Orleans limited the Hornets to just 9-for-31 shooting from the 3-point line during the victory and rank fourth in the NBA in 3-point defense (34.3%) this season.

