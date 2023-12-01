The San Antonio Spurs, losers of 13 straight games, look to get back on the winning track as they travel east to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. The Spurs (3-15) enter off a 137-135 loss to Atlanta on Thursday, while the Pelicans (10-9) defeated the 76ers 124-114 on Wednesday. New Orleans swept all four of the matchups between these two teams last season, winning all by at least nine points. San Antonio is 6-11-1 against the spread, while New Orleans is 11-7-1 ATS in 2023.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The Pelicans are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Pelicans odds according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237.5 points.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pelicans vs. Spurs:

Pelicans vs. Spurs spread: Pelicans -13.5

Pelicans vs. Spurs over/under: 237.5 points

Pelicans vs. Spurs money line: Pelicans -859, Spurs +580

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio lost a franchise high 16 straight games last season and is approaching that mark with only three games to spare. However, the team is showing promise and remains fairly competitive most nights. While No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, has been ruled out tonight due to a hip injury, the Spurs have several other young players who could shine with a bigger spotlight.

San Antonio has four players averaging double-digits outside of Wembanyama including guard Devin Vassell (18.6 PPG) and forwards Keldon Johnson (16.9), Zach Collins (13.9), and Jeremy Sochan (11.6). This is a very young team whose potential is most likely to be realized in future seasons. Defensively, the Spurs have struggled, giving up the third-most points per game (124.1) and will have to lock down more efficiently to keep tonight's game within reach. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Former No. 1 overall pick, forward Zion Williamson, is finally healthy and playing at an elite level of late. In each of his last six games, Williamson has scored at least 25 points, improving his season average to 24.0 points per game. Additionally he's averaging nearly six rebounds and five assists nightly and is impacting the game in all facets.

Tied with Williamson for the team's scoring lead is forward Brandon Ingram (24.0 PPG), who had his streak of 12 straight 20-plus point games snapped on Wednesday night (15 vs. Philadelphia). The former No. 2 overall pick averages 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, and along with Williamson and guard CJ McCollum, forms a formidable trio which is hard for other teams to stop. McCollum returned from a three week absence to score 20 points in 28 minutes on Wednesday night. See which team to pick here.

