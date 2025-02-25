We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 14-43 overall and 10-19 at home, while San Antonio is 24-31 overall and 10-17 on the road. The Pelicans have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against San Antonio.

The Pelicans are favored by 3 points in the latest Spurs vs. Pelicans odds, and the over/under is 239.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Spurs spread: Pelicans -3

Pelicans vs. Spurs over/under: 239.5 points

Pelicans vs. Spurs money line: Pelicans: -149, Spurs: +125

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 114-96 to the Pelicans. San Antonio was up 50-33 in the second quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Even though they lost, the Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the Spurs as they've now posted at least 25 assists in 12 consecutive games.

The Spurs will also look to take advantage of a New Orleans team that has been struggling in recent weeks. New Orleans has lost 11 of its last 13 games and is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games played in February.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans dominated the Spurs on Sunday, recording a 114-96 victory. Zion Williamson had a strong showing in the win, recording 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists. For the season, Williamson is averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Kelly Olynyk was also extremely effective, recording a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

New Orleans is 5-1 against the spread in its last six meetings with the Spurs. San Antonio is also 1-6 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total.

