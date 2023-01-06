Who's Playing
Detroit @ San Antonio
Current Records: Detroit 11-30; San Antonio 12-26
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons' road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Pistons proved too difficult a challenge. Detroit skirted by the Dubs 122-119 thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Saddiq Bey as the clock expired. Detroit's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five assists.
Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but San Antonio had to settle for a 117-114 loss against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (26 points).
Detroit's victory lifted them to 11-30 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 12-26. Allowing an average of 118.90 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Jan 01, 2022 - Detroit 117 vs. San Antonio 116
- Dec 26, 2021 - San Antonio 144 vs. Detroit 109
- Apr 22, 2021 - San Antonio 106 vs. Detroit 91
- Mar 15, 2021 - San Antonio 109 vs. Detroit 99
- Dec 28, 2019 - San Antonio 136 vs. Detroit 109
- Dec 01, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. San Antonio 98
- Feb 27, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Detroit 93
- Jan 07, 2019 - San Antonio 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 30, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. San Antonio 79
- Dec 04, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 10, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Nov 11, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 02, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Detroit 99