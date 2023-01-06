Who's Playing

Detroit @ San Antonio

Current Records: Detroit 11-30; San Antonio 12-26

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons' road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Pistons proved too difficult a challenge. Detroit skirted by the Dubs 122-119 thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Saddiq Bey as the clock expired. Detroit's small forward Bojan Bogdanovic looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five assists.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but San Antonio had to settle for a 117-114 loss against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (26 points).

Detroit's victory lifted them to 11-30 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 12-26. Allowing an average of 118.90 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Detroit.