Spurs vs. Pistons: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Detroit @ San Antonio

Current Records: Detroit 12-20; San Antonio 12-18

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Pistons in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Center. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.2 points per contest.

It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 102-98 to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The losing side was boosted by F Rudy Gay, who had 18 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Detroit made easy work of the Washington Wizards on Thursday and carried off a 132-102 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-48.

The Spurs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 12-20 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 12-18. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. But Detroit is even better: they come into the game boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 19. We'll see if that edge gives Detroit a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Spurs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last nine games against Detroit.