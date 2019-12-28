Spurs vs. Pistons: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Spurs vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ San Antonio
Current Records: Detroit 12-20; San Antonio 12-18
What to Know
After two games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Pistons in a holiday battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Center. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.2 points per contest.
It was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 102-98 to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The losing side was boosted by F Rudy Gay, who had 18 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Detroit made easy work of the Washington Wizards on Thursday and carried off a 132-102 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-48.
The Spurs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.
Detroit's victory lifted them to 12-20 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 12-18. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. But Detroit is even better: they come into the game boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 19. We'll see if that edge gives Detroit a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Spurs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last nine games against Detroit.
- Dec 01, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. San Antonio 98
- Feb 27, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Detroit 93
- Jan 07, 2019 - San Antonio 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 30, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. San Antonio 79
- Dec 04, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 10, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Nov 11, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 02, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Detroit 99
