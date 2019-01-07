Spurs vs. Pistons odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 17-7 roll

At the halfway mark of the NBA schedule, the surprising San Antonio Spurs have rattled off four straight wins and are victors in eight of their past 10, which includes a rout of the Toronto Raptors and ex-teammate Kawhi Leonard. On Monday at 7 p.m. ET, the 23-17 Spurs head to Motown to take on the 17-20 Detroit Pistons, who are coming off a tough 110-105 home loss to Utah. Sportsbooks list San Antonio as a 3.5-point road favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Pistons odds. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214. Before you make any Spurs vs. Pistons picks and NBA predictions, check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model has taken into account that coach Gregg Popovich has focused the Spurs on ramping up the offense. The team has scored at least 120 points -- all wins -- in six of its past 10 games. Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been lights-out the past five games, averaging 27 points -- seven more than his season rate -- on 58 percent shooting from the field. He's also leading the team in rebounding and blocks. Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan is enjoying yet another strong season. His 22.6 points is No. 1 on the Spurs, and he's tops in assists and steals.

But just because the Spurs have plenty of firepower doesn't mean they'll cover Monday

Detroit's front-court is a wild beast that's extremely difficult to contain. Andre Drummond, manning the center position, is a force on the boards. Not surprisingly, he's among the NBA leaders at 15.0 per game. He's also snuffing nearly two shots per game and is No. 1 on the Pistons in steals. Power forward Blake Griffin keeps churning out points and assists. He's netting 25.1 points per game and 5.2 helpers while eating up valuable minutes.

The Spurs have won six of the past seven head-to-head meetings and have covered the spread five times, but the Pistons were 93-79 victors the last time they hooked up.

