Spurs vs. Pistons odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from proven computer model on 17-7 roll

Two NBA squads heading in opposite directions meet up on Monday at 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena as the 17-20 Detroit Pistons host the 23-17 San Antonio Spurs. The Pistons, who are in the midst of a 4-13 streak, aim to get back on track against the red-hot Spurs, who have won four straight and 12 of their last 15 games. Sportsbooks list San Antonio as a 3.5-point road favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Pistons odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It enters Week 13 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 146-103 record on all top-rated picks, returning nearly $3,000 to anybody following them.

The model has taken into account that while defense has long been the hallmark of the Spurs, the offense is noticeably quicker this season than in years past.

The model has taken into account that while defense has long been the hallmark of the Spurs, the offense is noticeably quicker this season than in years past. San Antonio is allowing the fifth-fewest points in the Western Conference and is one of the top-scoring squads in the league over the last 10 games, tallying at least 120 points six times.

The powerful combo of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge propel this dominating offense. DeRozan, who is tops on the team in points, assists and steals, does a little bit of everything to ensure everyone gets touches. Power forward Aldridge has been on a tear of late, averaging 27 points per game over his last five outings on 58 percent shooting from the field. San Antonio has covered six straight and nine of its last 10.

But just because the Spurs have plenty of firepower doesn't mean they'll cover Monday

Detroit's front-court is a wild beast that's extremely difficult to contain. Andre Drummond, manning the center position, is a force on the boards. Not surprisingly, he's among the NBA leaders at 15.0 per game. He's also snuffing nearly two shots per game and is No. 1 on the Pistons in steals. Power forward Blake Griffin keeps churning out points and assists. He's netting 25.1 points per game and 5.2 helpers while eating up valuable minutes.

The Spurs have won six of the past seven head-to-head meetings and have covered the spread five times, but the Pistons were 93-79 victors the last time they hooked up.

The Spurs have won six of the past seven head-to-head meetings and have covered the spread five times, but the Pistons were 93-79 victors the last time they hooked up.