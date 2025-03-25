The Detroit Pistons will host the San Antonio Spurs in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Detroit is 40-32 overall and 19-16 at home, while San Antonio is 31-39 overall and 12-22 on the road. The Pistons won the lone matchup earlier this season, 125-110, on the road on Feb. 21. Detroit is 39-31-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while San Antonio is 32-38 versus the number.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 10 points in the latest Spurs vs. Pistons odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233.5 points. Before entering any Pistons vs. Spurs picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Spurs 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Spurs spread: Detroit -10

Pistons vs. Spurs over/under: 233.5 points

Pistons vs. Spurs money line: Detroit -461, San Antonio +354

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons managed a 136-130 home victory on Sunday over the New Orleans Pelicans in what was a true team effort. Ron Holland, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, came off the bench to lead Detroit with 26 points to go along with six assists and five boards. Fellow reserve Marcus Sasser had a 20-point outing, while Jalen Duren notched a double-double with 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting, plus 12 rebounds.

Detroit pulled off that victory without Cade Cunningham (calf) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle), and both are listed as questionable to return on Tuesday. However, few teams have been beset by injuries as much as the Spurs who have lost Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (finger) for the season. Additionally, Rookie of the Year favorite, Stephon Castle (knee), is questionable to suit up, and Detroit has the big season-long spread advantage. The Pistons have the third-best spread record in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs have the fourth-worst ATS record in the West. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Spurs can cover

Meanwhile, the Spurs waltzed into their Sunday matchup with two straight wins, but they left with three against the Toronto Raptors as San Antonio made off with a 123-89 victory. The Spurs can attribute much of their success to Devin Vassell, who shot 78.6% from the field to rack up 25 points and six rebounds, and Julian Champagnie, who went 6-for-9 on his way to 20 points along with five boards and three steals. The Spurs' bench combined for 63 points, more than doubling the 26 points that Toronto got from its second unit.

Not only was it the third straight outright victory for the team, but it was also its third straight ATS victory. San Antonio is 4-1 ATS over its last five versus Eastern Conference opponents, and the Spurs get to face a Pistons team which has struggled under the status of being a home favorite. Detroit is 6-13 versus the spread, when favored at home, which is the second-worst record in the league (min. five games). Finally, one of the Spurs' strengths is the 3-point shot, as they rank eighth in made 3-pointers, while a weakness for Detroit is defending the perimeter as it is in the bottom 10 in 3-point defense. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pistons vs. Spurs picks

