The San Antonio Spurs (24-29) will play their second straight game in Austin when they host the Detroit Pistons (29-26) on Friday night. San Antonio was able to overcome the absence of Victor Wembanyama against the Suns after the young superstar was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a blood clot in his shoulder. The Spurs picked up a 120-109 win, but they are still three games back of Phoenix for 10th place in the Western Conference standings. Detroit is riding a four-game winning streak and is getting set for its first game since the All-Star break.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Moody Center in Austin. The Pistons are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 233.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Spurs vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -4.5

Spurs vs. Pistons over/under: 233.5 points

Spurs vs. Pistons money line: Pistons: -178, Spurs: +149

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio adapted well without Wembanyama on Thursday night in Austin, beating Phoenix by double digits. Point guard De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points in the win, including 11 in a row in the final 3:18. Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie added 15 points each off the bench, while veteran guard Chris Paul had 13 points and 10 assists.

Wembanyama scored at least 30 points 12 times this season and led the league with 176 blocked shots, so it will take a team effort to replace him. This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season, but San Antonio won twice against Detroit last year. The Spurs have covered the spread in six straight home games against the Pistons and in seven of the last nine head-to-head meetings overall.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit returns from the All-Star break with confidence and momentum, riding a four-game winning streak to move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons picked up double-digit home victories over the 76ers and Hornets before winning back-to-back games against the Bulls. They set a franchise record with a 42-point halftime lead against Chicago in the first meeting, as shooting guard Malik Beasley scored a team-high 24 points off the bench.

The Pistons controlled the rematch as well, cruising to a 128-110 win to cover the spread as 6.5-point favorites. Cade Cunningham had 29 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while center Jalen Duren posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons have covered the spread in 12 of their last 17 road games, and the Spurs have only covered twice in their last seven games.

