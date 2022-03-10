Through 3 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the Toronto Raptors have now snagged the lead. Sitting on a score of 91-84, they have looked like the better squad out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play.

Toronto has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Fred VanVleet and power forward Pascal Siakam. The former has 24 points along with four boards, while the latter has 20 points in addition to seven rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Precious Achiuwa's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

The San Antonio Spurs have been led by point guard Dejounte Murray, who so far has dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 assists along with seven rebounds. A double-double would be Murray's fourth in a row.

This is the first time the Raptors have been ahead going into the fourth quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

Toronto @ San Antonio

Current Records: Toronto 34-30; San Antonio 25-40

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. San Antonio will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.

Toronto came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, falling 104-96. Toronto's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds along with six dimes, and center Chris Boucher, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards. Barnes had some trouble finding his footing against the Orlando Magic last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, San Antonio picked up a 117-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. San Antonio's point guard Dejounte Murray did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Toronto is now 34-30 while the Spurs sit at 25-40. San Antonio is 7-17 after wins this season, and Toronto is 15-14 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.53

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last 13 games against Toronto.

Jan 04, 2022 - Toronto 129 vs. San Antonio 104

Apr 14, 2021 - Toronto 117 vs. San Antonio 112

Dec 26, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Toronto 114

Jan 26, 2020 - Toronto 110 vs. San Antonio 106

Jan 12, 2020 - San Antonio 105 vs. Toronto 104

Feb 22, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. San Antonio 117

Jan 03, 2019 - San Antonio 125 vs. Toronto 107

Jan 19, 2018 - Toronto 86 vs. San Antonio 83

Oct 23, 2017 - San Antonio 101 vs. Toronto 97

Jan 24, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Toronto 106

Jan 03, 2017 - San Antonio 110 vs. Toronto 82

Apr 02, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Toronto 95

Dec 09, 2015 - Toronto 97 vs. San Antonio 94

Injury Report for San Antonio

Keita Bates-Diop: Out (Back)

Romeo Langford: Out (Hamstring)

Devontae Cacok: Out (Heel)

Joshua Primo: Out (Illness)

Injury Report for Toronto