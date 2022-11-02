Who's Playing

Toronto @ San Antonio

Current Records: Toronto 4-3; San Antonio 5-2

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Dec. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. San Antonio will take on Toronto at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.57 points per matchup.

San Antonio beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-98 on Sunday. San Antonio's small forward Keldon Johnson did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, eight assists and six boards.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Toronto on Monday. They were the clear victors by a 139-109 margin over the Atlanta Hawks. The oddsmakers were on the Raptors' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their center Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds along with six dimes.

Their wins bumped the Spurs to 5-2 and Toronto to 4-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Antonio and Toronto clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Raptors are a big 8-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio and Toronto both have seven wins in their last 14 games.