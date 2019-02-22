Spurs vs. Raptors odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 44-30 roll

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors host DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, with tipoff from the Scotiabank Arena scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. This is a revenge game for Leonard, Danny Green, DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl, with most of the focus falling on the Leonard-DeRozan matchup. In the only other meeting this season, the Spurs won in blowout fashion as DeRozan posted the first triple-double of his career. Toronto is a 7.5-point home favorite this time around, while the over-under for total points scored is 227 in the latest Spurs vs. Raptors odds. Before you make any Spurs vs. Raptors picks of your own, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model is aware of what a mismatch this is on paper. Toronto is one of just two teams to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency this season, as San Antonio has dropped all the way to 22nd in defensive rating. The Raptors are tied for third in point differential, while the Spurs are ranked 12th. Toronto also owns the NBA's longest winning streak (six games), while San Antonio limped into the All-Star Break.

The Spurs won just one of their final five games before the break, as injuries to Derrick White and Rudy Gay plagued them. This game also is taking place in Toronto, where the Raptors have posted the NBA's second-best home record (24-5).

But just because Toronto has been unstoppable at home this year doesn't mean it will cover the Spurs vs. Raptors spread.

The model is also well aware that while Toronto holds the NBA's longest winning streak, the Raptors have failed to cover the spread in three consecutive games. And for all their success at home, Toronto has covered the spread in only 44.8 percent of its home games and 39.1 percent of its games as a favorite.

The Spurs are 5-0 against-the-spread in their last five meetings with the Raptors, and now they're fully healthy. The Spurs are 16-12 against-the-spread as an underdog this season, and they've already proven that they can beat this same Toronto team.

