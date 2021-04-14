The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amalie Arena. Toronto is 21-34 overall and 11-15 at home, while the Spurs are 26-26 overall and 14-9 on the road. The Spurs won the first meeting of the season on Dec. 26, 119-114.

Raptors vs. Spurs spread: Raptors +4.5

Raptors vs. Spurs over-under: 222 points

Raptors vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio -190, Toronto +170



What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto lost to Atlanta on Tuesday, 108-103. The Raptors have dropped four of their past five games. Pascal Siakam had 30 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in the defeat. Malachi Flynn scored 22 points. Toronto quickly fell behind after the game's early moments and trailed the rest of the way.

The Raptors missed 29-of-39 3-point attempts on Tuesday. Fred VanVleet (hip) and Kyle Lowry (rest) did not play against the Hawks. There is no timetable for VanVleet's return. Lowry has missed seven of Toronto's last eight games.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs dominated the Orlando Magic on Monday in a 120-97 victory. San Antonio has won two straight after ending a five-game losing streak. The Spurs went on an 18-0 first quarter run and led comfortably for the rest of the game. DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points in three quarters.

Dejounte Murray had 17 points on Monday. Drew Eubanks recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Keldon Johnson had 11 rebounds. Trey Lyles (ankle) and Gorgui Dieng (shoulder) are out for Wednesday's game.

