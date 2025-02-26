The San Antonio Spurs (24-32) and the Houston Rockets (36-22) link up in a Western Conference collision on Wednesday. This is the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams. Last night, the Rockets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 100-97. They've won two of their last three games. It was a different case for the Spurs, as they lost 109-103 to the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game and continue to adjust to life without Victor Wembanyama, who is out for the season due to blood clots. Fred VanVleet (ankle) is day-to-day for Houston.

Tipoff from Toyota Center in Houston is at 9:30 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final contest between these teams this season, and Houston beat San Antonio 127-100 on Nov. 6. Houston is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Spurs odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before locking in any Spurs vs. Rockets picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Spurs vs. Rockets spread: Houston -9.5

Spurs vs. Rockets over/under: 227.5 points

Spurs vs. Rockets money line: Houston -439, San Antonio +338

HOU: The Rockets are 31-26-1 against the spread this season

SA: The Spurs are 25-31 against the spread this season

Why the Spurs can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox is an explosive downhill scorer and playmaker in the backcourt. Fox averages 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. In the Feb. 21 contest against the Detroit Pistons, Fox had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists. He's scored 25-plus points in two of his last four games.

Forward Keldon Johnson has been a valuable asset off the bench. Johnson puts up 12 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest. The Kentucky product has tallied double-digit points in four straight games. In Sunday's loss to the Spurs, Johnson totaled 18 points, three assists and made two 3-pointers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rockets can cover

Forward Amen Thompson owns elite athleticism with a quick first step to get downhill. Thompson logs 13.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 blocks and 1.4 steals per contest. The 22-year-old has 16 double-doubles this season. In the Feb. 22 against the Jazz, Thompson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Center Alperen Sengun is a reliable force in the lane. Sengun ranks ninth in the NBA in rebounds (10.5) with 19.1 points and 4.8 assists per game. The 22-year-old has notched a double-double in three consecutive outings. In the Feb. 21 win over the Timberwolves, Sengun racked up 24 points and 12 boards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

