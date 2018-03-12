Spurs vs. Rockets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The struggling Spurs could really use a win against the dominant Rockets
How to watch Spurs vs. Rockets
- Date: Monday March 12
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: watchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: This is not the typical Spurs vs. Rockets matchup in March. Usually this is a contest between two playoff teams battling for seeding. Instead, the Rockets are trying to hang on to the best record in the NBA while the Spurs are struggling to hold on to the playoffs. San Antonio has lost eight of its last 10. They've won a total of three games since Feb. 1. This is a struggling team that is just trying to hold out until Kawhi Leonard gets back.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are cruising their way to the playoffs. They've won 18 of their last 19 and the only real threat to them is Golden State in the standings. However, James Harden did miss their most recent win over Dallas due to a sore knee. The Rockets are likely going to get conservative in the home stretch to make sure they stay healthy for the playoffs.
That conservative style could help San Antonio get a much needed win. The Spurs might be hurting, but they're still a serious threat in any regular season game. The Rockets can't take them lightly or this will be way closer than they want.
