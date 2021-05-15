Who's Playing
Phoenix @ San Antonio
Current Records: Phoenix 49-21; San Antonio 33-37
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns are 3-16 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against San Antonio at 2 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. The Suns won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.
Phoenix escaped with a win on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers by the margin of a single free throw, 118-117. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Chris Paul, who had 26 points and seven assists, and point guard Cameron Payne, who had 21 points and five assists along with six boards.
Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but San Antonio had to settle for a 102-98 defeat against the New York Knicks on Thursday. San Antonio's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds.
This next matchup looks promising for the Suns, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Now might not be the best time to take Phoenix against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Phoenix's win lifted them to 49-21 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 33-37. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 17, 2021 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 85
- Jan 24, 2020 - Phoenix 103 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 20, 2020 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 118
- Dec 14, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jan 29, 2019 - San Antonio 126 vs. Phoenix 124
- Dec 11, 2018 - San Antonio 111 vs. Phoenix 86
- Nov 14, 2018 - Phoenix 116 vs. San Antonio 96
- Oct 31, 2018 - San Antonio 120 vs. Phoenix 90
- Feb 07, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Phoenix 81
- Jan 05, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 09, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 05, 2017 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jan 14, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 28, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Phoenix 98
- Dec 15, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Phoenix 92
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Jan 21, 2016 - San Antonio 117 vs. Phoenix 89
- Dec 30, 2015 - San Antonio 112 vs. Phoenix 79
- Nov 23, 2015 - San Antonio 98 vs. Phoenix 84