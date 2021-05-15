Who's Playing

Phoenix @ San Antonio

Current Records: Phoenix 49-21; San Antonio 33-37

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 3-16 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against San Antonio at 2 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. The Suns won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

Phoenix escaped with a win on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers by the margin of a single free throw, 118-117. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Chris Paul, who had 26 points and seven assists, and point guard Cameron Payne, who had 21 points and five assists along with six boards.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but San Antonio had to settle for a 102-98 defeat against the New York Knicks on Thursday. San Antonio's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds.

This next matchup looks promising for the Suns, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. Now might not be the best time to take Phoenix against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 49-21 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 33-37. We'll see if Phoenix can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.