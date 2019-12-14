Spurs vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA in Mexico picks, Dec. 14 predictions from model on 16-7 roll

Ricky Rubio and the Phoenix Suns will take on LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET in Mexico City. A brutal November dropped the Spurs out of the NBA playoff picture in the West, but they enter Saturday's action with a win in three of their past five. The Suns started the year red-hot, but injuries have derailed their season a bit. They still sit at seventh in the West entering this weekend's action, as they've turned things around a bit in December, winning three of six games. Phoenix has just two more games until Deandre Ayton is eligible to return from suspension. Ayton may be joined on the sideline by Devin Booker (questionable, forearm), while Dario Saric (back), Aron Baynes (calf), and Cameron Johnson (hip) are all listed as probable. Sportsbooks list the Suns as 1.5-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Spurs vs. Suns odds. Before making any Spurs vs. Suns picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Suns vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Suns spread: Suns -1.5

Spurs vs. Suns over-under: 225 points

Spurs vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -120, San Antonio +100

SAS: Only four players are averaging at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists per-36 minutes this season: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and San Antonio's Dejounte Murray.

PHO: The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in offensive efficiency.

The model is well aware that the Suns have been a much better team than San Antonio this season. They rank ahead of the Spurs in both offensive and defensive efficiency, they have the highest assist-to-turnover ratio in the NBA, and they rank 12th in point differential, as opposed to San Antonio's 22nd rank. The Spurs also have been overvalued by sportsbooks all year.

Their 25 percent cover rate against the spread is the absolute worst in the NBA by a good margin. Meanwhile, Phoenix has covered at a respectable 58.3 percent rate.

Just because Phoenix is the better team on paper, doesn't mean it will cover the Spurs vs. Suns spread in Mexico City on Saturday, however.

The model is well aware that while Phoenix has been the better team this year, the Spurs might not have to deal with that version of the Suns on Saturday. The line would seem to suggest that Booker is at legitimate risk of missing this game, and he's been carrying their offense as of late. In Phoenix's past four games, Booker has averaged 30 points and eight assists. That's a lot of production to replace.

The Suns also haven't received the same contributions from Baynes that he gave them early in the year, as he's dealt with an assortment of injuries over the past month and has played limited minutes in his past few games. If Baynes is unable to play his usual role again on Saturday, that will leave the less capable defender in Frank Kaminsky tasked with trying to slow down Aldridge. The season-long numbers certainly favor the Suns, but the current versions of these two teams are a lot more even.

The season-long numbers certainly favor the Suns, but the current versions of these two teams are a lot more even.