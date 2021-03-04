Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ San Antonio

Current Records: Oklahoma City 14-21; San Antonio 18-13

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (13-13), but not for long. OKC might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Spurs at 9 p.m. ET March 4 at AT&T Center. San Antonio should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Thunder will be looking to regain their footing.

Oklahoma City came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, falling 87-78. The top scorers for OKC were shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (15 points) and shooting guard Ty Jerome (13 points).

Meanwhile, San Antonio's contest against the New York Knicks on Tuesday was close at halftime, but San Antonio turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. San Antonio made easy work of New York and carried off a 119-93 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Spurs had established an 87-68 advantage. It was another big night for their small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 11 dimes and ten points. That's the third consecutive contest in which Deebo has had at least 11 assists.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 6. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-6 ATS in away games but only 19-16 all in all.

OKC is now 14-21 while the Spurs sit at 18-13. San Antonio is 9-8 after wins this season, and Oklahoma City is 9-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio and Oklahoma City both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.