Spurs vs. Thunder live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Spurs vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ San Antonio
Current Records: Oklahoma City 18-15; San Antonio 14-18
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with San Antonio going off at just a 2-point favorite.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They won 117-113 over the Golden State Warriors. SG DeMar DeRozan and PF LaMarcus Aldridge were among the main playmakers for the Spurs as the former had 24 points along with five rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 106-101 win. Oklahoma City's SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.
San Antonio is now 14-18 while Oklahoma City sits at 18-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. But the Thunder come into the matchup boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.7. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.50
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.
- Nov 07, 2019 - San Antonio 121 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Mar 02, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 10, 2019 - San Antonio 154 vs. Oklahoma City 147
- Mar 29, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. San Antonio 94
- Dec 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 90 vs. San Antonio 87
- Nov 17, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 31, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. San Antonio 92
- Jan 31, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- May 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. San Antonio 99
- May 10, 2016 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. San Antonio 91
- May 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 97
- May 06, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 30, 2016 - San Antonio 124 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Apr 12, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Mar 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 12, 2016 - San Antonio 93 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Oct 28, 2015 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. San Antonio 106
