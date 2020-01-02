Spurs vs. Thunder live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ San Antonio

Current Records: Oklahoma City 18-15; San Antonio 14-18

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with San Antonio going off at just a 2-point favorite.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday. They won 117-113 over the Golden State Warriors. SG DeMar DeRozan and PF LaMarcus Aldridge were among the main playmakers for the Spurs as the former had 24 points along with five rebounds and the latter posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 106-101 win. Oklahoma City's SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.

San Antonio is now 14-18 while Oklahoma City sits at 18-15. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spurs rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. But the Thunder come into the matchup boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.7. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.50

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Oklahoma City.