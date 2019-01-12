Spurs vs. Thunder odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from proven computer model on 17-7 roll

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder played a double-OT classic on Thursday night in Texas. Now the teams meet again Saturday for a rematch in OKC tipping at 7 p.m. ET for a nationally televised showdown. The Spurs held the home court with an epic 154-147 victory, but the Thunder are 13-6 at home and have revenge on their minds.

Oklahoma City is a 5.5-point sportsbook favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds. The over-under for total points scored is 224.5. Before you lock in your Spurs vs. Thunder picks and NBA predictions for Saturday, check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 13 of the 2018-19 NBA schedule with a sterling 146-103 record on all top-rated picks, returning nearly $3,000 to anybody following them. Moreover, it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated picks in Week 12, going a blistering 17-7. Anybody following it is way, way up.

That includes Thursday's pick of Spurs +1.5 in their 154-147 thriller -- the projection model also took San Antonio on the money line at +105.

Now, it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Spurs vs. Thunder. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in well over half of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

OKC didn't win on Thursday, but point guard Russell Westbrook was masterful. The 2017 NBA MVP finished with 24 points and 24 assists along with 12 rebounds, becoming just the second player in history to achieve such a stat line. Paul George scored 30 points and Jerami Grant registered a career-high 25 points and 12 rebounds. Even Terrance Ferguson went off for 21 points on seven 3s.

Even in defeat, it is easy to decipher what the Thunder need to do to turn Saturday around -- make sure LaMarcus Aldridge doesn't have a repeat historic performance and hope the Spurs don't have another record-setting 3-point shooting effort. Since Dec. 4, OKC has covered the spread in every straight-up victory and failed to cover in every defeat.

But just because Oklahoma City returns home with revenge on its mind doesn't mean it'll cover the Spurs vs. Thunder spread Saturday.

Aldridge had the best game of his illustrious career on Thursday, torching the Thunder for 56 points, including going 16 for 16 from the free-throw line. In addition, San Antonio made its first 14 3-point attempts and finished 16 of 19 from beyond the arc.

The Spurs likely can't count on such massive contributions like that again, but they simply find ways to win. San Antonio has won six of seven and is 14-4 over its last 18 games. San Antonio is also a solid 13-8 against the spread as an underdog and 22-13 ATS with a day off for rest.

Who wins Spurs vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread can you bank on well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over Saturday, all from the model that's up nearly $3,000 on NBA picks this season, and find out.