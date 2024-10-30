The Oklahoma City Thunder look to remain perfect on the year when they battle the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City cruised to a 128-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, while San Antonio dropped a 106-101 decision to the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Spurs (1-2), who were 22-60 a year ago, are 10-32 on the road since the start of last season. The Thunder (3-0), the top seed in the West at 57-25 in 2023-24, are 34-8 at home since the beginning of last season.

Tip-off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time regular-season series 101-87, but the Thunder have won six of the last seven meetings. The Thunder are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -12.5

Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 221.5 points

Spurs vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -806, San Antonio +555

SA: The Spurs have hit the money line in 12 of their last 26 games (+19.40 units)

OKC: The Thunder have covered the spread in 29 of their last 44 games at home (+12.50 units)

Why the Thunder can cover

Veteran point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a near triple-double with 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the win over the Hawks on Sunday. He had 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 102-87 win at Denver on opening night. For the season, he is averaging 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes of action. He is connecting on 44.9% of his field goals and 89.5% of his free throws.

Power forward Chet Holmgren is one of four players averaging double-digit scoring. Through the first three games of the season, Holmgren is averaging 23.7 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes. He has two double-doubles on the year and nearly had a third in the win over the Hawks. In the season-opening win at Denver on Thursday, he scored 25 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked four shots. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Second-year veteran center Victor Wembanyama is off to a fast start to the season. He is averaging a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and is adding 2.7 blocks and 2.3 assists in 31.3 minutes of action. In Monday's loss to Houston, he grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds and scored 14 points with five assists and four blocks. He had 29 points, seven boards and three blocks in Saturday's win over the Rockets.

Forward Jeremy Sochan has one double-double and three double-digit scoring games this season. In a 109-106 win over Houston on Saturday, he scored 17 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds in 37 minutes. He had 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Monday's loss to the Rockets. For the season, he is averaging 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 32.7 minutes. See which team to pick here.

