Spurs vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 11 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Spurs and Thunder.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. OKC is 32-21 overall and 17-11 at home, while San Antonio is 22-31 overall and 8-19 on the road. The Spurs have lost five consecutive games. The Thunder have won nine of their last 11 games. Oklahoma City is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Thunder:
- Thunder vs. Spurs spread: Thunder -7.5
- Thunder vs. Spurs over-under: 219.5 points
- Thunder vs. Spurs money line: Oklahoma City -311, San Antonio 250
What you need to know about the Thunder
The Thunder were just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 112-111 to the Boston Celtics. Steven Adams had a tough game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. Dennis Schroder scored 22 points but missed nine of 14 3-point attempts. He has averaged just 15 points per game in the two matchups with the Spurs this season, while he has averaged 19.3 points per game overall. Each team has won one of the previous two meetings.
What you need to know about the Spurs
San Antonio came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, falling 127-120. The Spurs were up 67-53 at the end of the half but couldn't hold the lead. Denver scored 74 second-half points to finish off their comeback. LaMarcus Aldridge had a strong day for the losing side as he had 33 points and five assists along with six boards.
San Antonio is five losses from their most defeats in an entire season since Gregg Popovich took over as full-time head coach 23 seasons ago. DeMar DeRozan's status for Tuesday's game is uncertain because of back spasms.
How to make Thunder vs. Spurs picks
The model has simulated Thunder vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Spurs vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
