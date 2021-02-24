The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 12-19 overall and 4-10 at home, while the Spurs are 16-11 overall and 9-3 on the road. The Spurs won the first meeting of the season, 112-102 on Jan.12. Oklahoma City is favored by two-points in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder were dismantled by the Miami Heat on Monday, 108-94 at home. OKC has lost four of its past five games. The Thunder were done in by a 15-0 Heat run to open the fourth quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was 10-of-15 from the field, 2-of-3 from three-point range and 5-of-6 on free throws to total 27 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.6 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting from the field. Darius Bazley had 13 points and five rebounds on Monday. The Thunder have a 19-25 record vs. the Spurs during their Oklahoma City era.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets in its most recent game on Feb. 14, a 122-110 win. The Spurs had their next four games postponed due to the league's health and safety protocols. They had won five of six games before the postponements. Against Charlotte, the Spurs scored 47 points in the second quarter, the most in a single quarter in team history since 1987.

LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game. DeMar DeRozan (personal) is out. Derrick White, Rudy Gay and Keldon Johnson will all miss Wednesday's game due to health and safety protocols.

