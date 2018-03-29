Spurs vs. Thunder odds: NBA picks from expert who has won 4 straight San Antonio games

Two weeks until the start of the NBA postseason and six playoff berths are still up for grabs in the congested Western Conference. On Thursday, the Spurs host the Thunder at 8 p.m. ET in a game that could cement the postseason aspirations for one of these teams.



Earlier this month, Oklahoma City beat San Antonio, 104-94, covering the spread as a four-point home favorite.



The Thunder opened as 1.5-point favorites for Thursday and now are laying two. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207.5.



Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine NBA expert Galin Dragiev has to say. Dragiev has put together a blistering 4-0 run on his recent picks involving San Antonio.

Two weeks ago for Magic-Spurs, in which San Antonio was laying 10.5, Dragiev pointed out the desperate Spurs would get a much-needed boost with the return of LaMarcus Aldridge and cover. The result: Aldridge scored 24 points in 26 minutes as San Antonio crushed Orlando, 108-72. Dragiev covered with dozens of points to spare.

Part of his success: Dragiev learned early on to predict the outcome of the game before determining how success trickles down to individual players, so he spent more time studying team outcomes. When it comes to predictions, he trusts numbers above all else.



For Thursday, Dragiev knows that the Thunder can cover the spread if they continue to get balanced scoring. Russell Westbrook can't shoulder all of the offensive responsibility. While Paul George and Carmelo Anthony are key to OKC's success, unsung hero Jerami Grant does a lot of the grunt work that goes unheralded in a box score.

In his last game, Grant scored 17 points in 18 minutes and was fouled repeatedly, getting to the charity stripe often.



Dragiev also knows the Spurs can cover the spread with sharper defensive intensity. Competing in front of a raucous home crowd will be a huge advantage, one the team desperately needs with Aldridge (knee) unlikely to suit up.

Forcing the Thunder to shoot from beyond the arc is also key. OKC hits just 35 percent of its three-pointers. Paul George, who had been the team's most lethal long-range shooter, is only 7-for-30 from three-point range over the last five games.

We can tell you Dragiev is leaning over, but he knows a critical X-factor determines which side of the spread hits.



So what side of Thunder-Spurs do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick by Dragiev, who is crushing his Spurs picks, and find out.