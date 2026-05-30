Spurs vs. Thunder odds, prediction: 2026 NBA Western Conference finals picks, Game 7 best bets from model

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder will look to earn a return trip to the NBA Finals when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in a Game 7 Western Conference finals matchup on Saturday night. San Antonio forced a deciding seventh game with a 118-91 win on Thursday. The Spurs (62-20), the second seed in the West, are 5-3 on the road this postseason. The Thunder (64-18), the top seed in the conference, are 6-1 on their home court during the playoffs.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time series 128-108, including a 22-18 edge in the postseason. The Thunder are a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Thunder picks, check out the Spurs vs. Thunder predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -3.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 212.5 points Spurs vs. Thunder money line: Spurs +128, Thunder -152 Spurs vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spurs vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (212.5). The Under has hit in two of the past three head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in 53 of the last 100 San Antonio games with one push. The Under is also 52-45-1 in Spurs games when they are facing teams allowing 102 or more points.

The SportsLine model is projecting San Antonio to have five players scoring 10.5 points or more, led by Victor Wembanyama's 26.6 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is projected to lead the Thunder with 30.2 points scored, as four Oklahoma City players are scoring 10.3 points or more in the simulations. The teams are projected to combine for 209 total points. The Under hits in 57% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Spurs vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spurs vs. Thunder at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Thunder picks

After simulating each possession of Spurs vs. Thunder 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Thunder spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.