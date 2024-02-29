The San Antonio Spurs (11-48) will try to snap their five-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-17) on Thursday night. San Antonio's latest loss came in a 114-105 final at Minnesota on Tuesday, wrapping up a nine-game road trip. Oklahoma City has rattled off six consecutive victories, including a 112-95 win over Houston on Tuesday. The Thunder are in second place in the Western Conference standings, sitting a half-game behind the first-place Timberwolves.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Frost Bank Center. The Thunder are favored by 11 points in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under is 237 points.

Spurs vs. Thunder spread: Spurs +11

Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 237 points

Spurs vs. Thunder money line: Spurs: +428, Thunder: -587

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio will be excited to play in front of its home fans for the first time since Feb. 3 after wrapping up a nine-game road trip on Tuesday. The Spurs covered the spread as 12.5-point underdogs in that game, as shooting guard Devin Vassell scored 21 points on 9 of 18 shooting. Star rookie center Victor Wembanyama added 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a double-double effort.

Wembanyama leads San Antonio with 20.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, posting four straight double-doubles. Vassell is adding 19.1 points and 3.8 assists per game, while Keldon Johnson is averaging 15.9 points per game. The Spurs have covered the spread in four of their last six games, and they are used to playing as heavy underdogs.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has been one of the best teams in the NBA this season and it is one of the hottest teams in the league heading into this matchup. The Thunder have won and covered the spread in six consecutive games and they have won five straight meetings between these teams. They beat Houston in a 112-95 final on Tuesday to complete a sweep of the home-and-home series over three nights.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 31 points, leading his team on a run late in the third quarter to take control of the game. Jalen Williams added 24 points, while Chet Holmgren posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Oklahoma City beat San Antonio by 36 points at home in November and by 26 points on the road in January. See which team to pick here.

How to make Spurs vs. Thunder picks

