Spurs vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Spurs at Thunder



Date: Saturday, March 10



Saturday, March 10 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



SportsLine odds

Analysis

Pretty much every team in the top 10 in the Western Conference will be facing must-win situations over the last month of the season, no matter who their opponent may be. But that is especially true when two teams right in the middle of the playoff picture are squaring off.

Saturday night's prime-time game features the Spurs traveling to OKC to take on the Thunder, and it's a big one in terms of the playoff race. The Spurs currently hold a percentage points lead on both the Timberwolves and Thunder for fifth place in the West, though all three teams are 14 games back of the top-seeded Rockets.

But while fighting for fifth would usually mean you were at least safe for the playoffs at this point in the season, that is not the case this time around. Both the Spurs and Thunder are just 1 1/2 games up on the 10th-place Jazz, and by no means have a postseason berth locked up.

Losers of seven of their last 10 games, the Spurs especially would like to pick up a win to stop their slide, but it's going to be tough to do so in OKC, where the Thunder are 22-11 this season.