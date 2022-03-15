Who's Playing

Minnesota @ San Antonio

Current Records: Minnesota 39-30; San Antonio 26-42

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET March 14 at AT&T Center. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between San Antonio and the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with San Antonio falling 119-108 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, San Antonio got a solid performance out of center Jock Landale, who had 26 points along with seven boards. Landale had some trouble finding his footing against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Landale's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was able to grind out a solid win over the Miami Heat this past Saturday, winning 113-104. The Timberwolves' score came on a group effort, with scores from shooting guard Jaylen Nowell (16 points), small forward Anthony Edwards (15 points), center Karl-Anthony Towns (15 points), point guard D'Angelo Russell (14 points), and power forward Jaden McDaniels (14 points). That makes it five consecutive games in which Karl-Anthony Towns has had at least ten rebounds.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Antonio, who are 34-33-1 against the spread.

San Antonio is now 26-42 while Minnesota sits at 39-30. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio enters the game with only 18.3 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Minnesota ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 20.8 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Timberwolves slightly, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.